Avitas Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. American Tower comprises 1.1% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 206,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,948,000 after acquiring an additional 28,968 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth $340,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 216.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 14,810 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in American Tower by 5.5% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 299,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,128,000 after buying an additional 15,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in American Tower by 6.2% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 81,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,776,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

In related news, EVP Amit Sharma sold 18,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total transaction of $4,774,853.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,689 shares in the company, valued at $59,993,549.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.70, for a total transaction of $110,680.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,940 shares of company stock valued at $6,981,393 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.69.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $241.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,912,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,302. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $247.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $174.32 and a 1-year high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 58.99%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.