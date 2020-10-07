Avitas Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Zoom Video Communications comprises 1.3% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $4,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 57.6% during the third quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 40.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 268.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,330,000 after acquiring an additional 20,658 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 3.6% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 5,094.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 363,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,187,000 after acquiring an additional 356,600 shares during the period. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZM stock traded down $7.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $478.25. 6,039,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,493,704. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 613.14, a PEG ratio of 9.67 and a beta of -1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.78. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $60.97 and a 12-month high of $529.74.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.37 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 354.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.88, for a total value of $830,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.96, for a total transaction of $17,743,373.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,846,266.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 336,551 shares of company stock valued at $106,860,921. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $157.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Cfra initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $240.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $187.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.00.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

