Avitas Wealth Management LLC Sells 161 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,815 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 2.0% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Adobe by 6,598.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,769,030 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,024,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,693 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,069,522 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,572,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,749 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Adobe by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,646,720 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $707,710,000 after purchasing an additional 799,163 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Adobe by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,853,168 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $806,703,000 after purchasing an additional 765,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Softbank Group Corp bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.76, for a total transaction of $225,518.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.53, for a total value of $1,181,325.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,922,311.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,483 shares of company stock worth $38,561,651 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $499.63.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $7.49 on Tuesday, hitting $478.98. 2,001,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,264,542. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $485.52 and a 200 day moving average of $410.70. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.