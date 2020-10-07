Avitas Wealth Management LLC Sells 189 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,341 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 326,905 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $61,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 11.4% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 7.4% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 5.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,082 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 10.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 159,227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,729,000 after acquiring an additional 15,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Wedbush increased their price target on Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BofA Securities raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $290.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.09.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Insiders have sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock traded down $5.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $276.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,989,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,060,442. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $278.34 and its 200 day moving average is $245.44. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

