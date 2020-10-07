Avitas Wealth Management LLC Sells 243 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.1% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 49,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 42,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $2.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.70. 5,030,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,473,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.74. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $1,767,879.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares in the company, valued at $38,026,743.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $444,622.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,029 shares in the company, valued at $7,203,146.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEP. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.81.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

