Avitas Wealth Management LLC Sells 363 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,486 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for about 1.3% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $4,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Shopify by 24.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,356,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,233,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,841 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Shopify by 69.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,875,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,032,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,970 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 11.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,300,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,132,592,000 after acquiring an additional 341,548 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,082,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,926,045,000 after acquiring an additional 78,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Shopify by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 831,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $789,330,000 after acquiring an additional 24,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Shopify from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Shopify from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $970.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,016.89.

NYSE:SHOP traded down $24.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,041.25. 1,443,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,825,985. The company has a market capitalization of $125.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,706.94, a P/E/G ratio of 177.57 and a beta of 1.37. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $282.08 and a 1-year high of $1,146.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $986.68 and a 200 day moving average of $818.61.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $714.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.56 million. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

