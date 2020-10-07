Avitas Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,044 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 35.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,732 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 8,044 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 75.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,712 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $687,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 828.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 76,640 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,880,000 after acquiring an additional 68,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,053,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $144.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $225.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.07.

TDOC traded down $7.49 on Tuesday, reaching $217.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,742,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,687. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.40 and a 12-month high of $253.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.66. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.09 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.11). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $241.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 5,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,128,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lewis Levy sold 3,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total transaction of $682,324.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,246.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,299 shares of company stock valued at $14,637,617 in the last ninety days. 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.