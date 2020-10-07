Avitas Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,572 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,572 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $327,047,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,571,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,853,000 after buying an additional 3,385,187 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 587.8% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,755,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,883,000 after buying an additional 2,354,676 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,362,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,860,000 after buying an additional 2,295,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,133,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,711,000 after buying an additional 2,081,954 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $1,110,346.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jesse Yang bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,904 shares of company stock valued at $5,286,012. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Activision Blizzard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.27.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,885,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,582,508. The company has a market capitalization of $60.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.15. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.51 and a 1 year high of $87.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 25.96%. As a group, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.