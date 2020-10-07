Avitas Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 1.7% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Mastercard by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,398,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,737 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $53,522,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,431,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $829,028,000 after buying an additional 1,052,440 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,617,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,026,634,000 after buying an additional 767,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4,274.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 377,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $91,304,000 after buying an additional 369,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $5.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $337.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,552,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,990,758. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $367.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $337.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $339.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.72.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MA shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.81.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total transaction of $20,579,025.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,551,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,130,176,609.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.29, for a total transaction of $1,536,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,357.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 606,815 shares of company stock valued at $186,007,416. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

