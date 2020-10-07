Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $142.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) will announce sales of $142.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $140.33 million and the highest is $145.50 million. Axos Financial reported sales of $124.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full-year sales of $546.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $474.30 million to $571.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $557.16 million, with estimates ranging from $495.00 million to $591.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.72 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on AX. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $26.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Axos Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Axos Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $1,387,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Axos Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $1,255,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,952,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,403,000 after purchasing an additional 106,854 shares in the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AX traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $25.54. 418,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,599. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.29. Axos Financial has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $30.89.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

