Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Analysts expect Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) to post ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Axovant Gene Therapies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the highest is ($0.23). Axovant Gene Therapies posted earnings per share of ($0.61) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Axovant Gene Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($1.22). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Axovant Gene Therapies.

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.24.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AXGT shares. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axovant Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Axovant Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.35.

Shares of AXGT stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.69. 482,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,725,904. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.20. Axovant Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $6.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Axovant Gene Therapies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,493,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies by 24.1% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,675,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies by 635.4% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 2,931,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.46% of the company’s stock.

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia.

