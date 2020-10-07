AXPR (AXPR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $924.00

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. AXPR has a market cap of $1.11 million and $924.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AXPR token can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AXPR has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AXPR Token Profile

AXPR (AXPR) is a token. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 tokens. AXPR’s official website is www.axpire.io . AXPR’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire . AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official

AXPR Token Trading

AXPR can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AXPR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AXPR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

