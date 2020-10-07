Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Purchased by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 40.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIDU. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,226,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 2,999.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 767,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,961,000 after purchasing an additional 742,295 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 339.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 780,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,596,000 after purchasing an additional 603,065 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 354.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 685,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,685,000 after purchasing an additional 535,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,524,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,618,000 after purchasing an additional 473,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.72. The company had a trading volume of 83,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,674,953. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 83.77, a P/E/G ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.20. Baidu Inc has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $147.38.

BIDU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Baidu in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Baidu from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Baidu from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.43.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

