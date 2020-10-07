Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.76

Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.76 and last traded at $12.96, with a volume of 6842836 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average of $14.49. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHGE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 479.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the first quarter valued at $160,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 49.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 6,005 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 13.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. 48.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

