Ballew Advisors Inc Acquires 128 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Ballew Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 590.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,852,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 11,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.65. The stock had a trading volume of 304,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,928. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.95. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.49.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.