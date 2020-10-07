Ballew Advisors Inc Acquires New Shares in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 42,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,000. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 3.9% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 78.6% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 31.5% during the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.24. 1,836,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,793,241. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.54. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $104.79 and a 1 year high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

