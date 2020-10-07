Ballew Advisors Inc Boosts Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 252.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,512 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,600.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.43. 22,347,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,024,728. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $134.45 and a 52-week high of $179.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.94 and its 200-day moving average is $164.92.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

