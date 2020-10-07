Ballew Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $110,936,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,542,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,412,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,243 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $364,197,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,462,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $914,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,938,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $2.11 on Tuesday, hitting $177.30. 8,432,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,336,687. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.39 and its 200 day moving average is $169.16. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $136.12 and a 1-year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

