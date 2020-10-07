Ballew Advisors Inc Buys New Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.81.

Shares of PEP traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,030,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,473,640. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.74. The company has a market capitalization of $187.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $1,767,879.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,026,743.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $444,622.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,029 shares in the company, valued at $7,203,146.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

