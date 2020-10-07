Ballew Advisors Inc Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV)

Ballew Advisors Inc cut its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 107,646 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the period. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund comprises about 1.0% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ballew Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.05% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NUV. Centric Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 20,553 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 151,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 69,410 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 14,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUV stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.69. 192,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,889. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.15. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $11.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

