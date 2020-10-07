Ballew Advisors Inc Increases Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,376 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 11.3% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,578 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 9.1% in the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 3.9% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 13.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Facebook by 54.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $5.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $258.66. The company had a trading volume of 18,664,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,696,629. The company has a market cap of $736.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $269.68 and its 200 day moving average is $228.49.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.95, for a total transaction of $109,886.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,026.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,365 shares of company stock worth $9,236,377 in the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 140166 boosted their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $303.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.98.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.