Ballew Advisors Inc Invests $214,000 in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 144.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,187,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,877,000 after purchasing an additional 7,205,678 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 164.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,278,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,884,000 after buying an additional 6,390,753 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 323.1% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,521,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,253,000 after buying an additional 1,925,382 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at $12,557,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at $132,775,000. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM traded down $7.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $478.25. 6,039,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,493,704. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $529.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 613.14, a PEG ratio of 9.67 and a beta of -1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $391.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.78.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 354.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $187.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BofA Securities boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $260.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Stephens restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $355.00.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total value of $16,523,586.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,763,263.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 64,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.37, for a total value of $30,423,162.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,063,305.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 336,551 shares of company stock valued at $106,860,921. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

