Ballew Advisors Inc Invests $469,000 in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 17,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after buying an additional 6,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

QQQ stock traded down $5.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $275.16. 48,591,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,555,918. The company has a 50-day moving average of $278.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.81. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $303.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.388 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

