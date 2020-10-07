Ballew Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,413,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,047,351,000 after acquiring an additional 922,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 242,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,727,000 after acquiring an additional 21,329 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $3.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,763,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,179,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $171.72. The stock has a market cap of $124.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The company had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LOW. Zacks Investment Research raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.82.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

