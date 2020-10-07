Ballew Advisors Inc Raises Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Ballew Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,933 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of F. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 93.0% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 61.0% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 5,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 59.9% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,337 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 47.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.98. The stock had a trading volume of 77,078,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,607,547. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $9.57. The company has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.95. Ford Motor had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ford Motor from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ford Motor from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ford Motor from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.85.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

