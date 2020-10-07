Ballew Advisors Inc Reduces Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Ballew Advisors Inc cut its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,570,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000,000 after buying an additional 4,043,705 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,837,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,422,000 after buying an additional 2,374,301 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,895,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,577,000 after purchasing an additional 143,239 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,666,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,667,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,360,000 after purchasing an additional 226,561 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.92. 4,082,164 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.75.

