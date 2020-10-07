Ballew Advisors Inc Sells 1,981 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ballew Advisors Inc cut its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 3.7% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 212,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 65,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 35,995 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,665 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 52.4% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 178,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,995,000 after purchasing an additional 61,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.51. 4,652,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,657,387. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.50. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

