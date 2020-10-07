Ballew Advisors Inc Sells 877 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Ballew Advisors Inc reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises approximately 6.9% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $8,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,174,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 172,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,368,000 after purchasing an additional 81,528 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 155,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 45,731 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 187,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.48. 576,692 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.94.

