Bangor Savings Bank Reduces Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bangor Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 988 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.5% of Bangor Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total transaction of $3,809,016.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,741,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $99.24 on Tuesday, hitting $3,099.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5,036,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,091,934. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,208.95 and a 200 day moving average of $2,724.95. The stock has a market cap of $1,602.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Societe Generale upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,359.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,430.43.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

