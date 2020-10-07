Bangor Savings Bank Sells 1,190 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bangor Savings Bank reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.08.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.30. The stock had a trading volume of 15,283,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,235,683. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.71 and its 200-day moving average is $84.87. The company has a market cap of $135.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.87, a PEG ratio of 2,347.33 and a beta of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $122.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.