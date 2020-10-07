Bangor Savings Bank Sells 420 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bangor Savings Bank trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.7% of Bangor Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $17,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 162.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.83. 10,749,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,072,436. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

