Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Sold by Sara Bay Financial

Sara Bay Financial trimmed its position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,401 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii makes up approximately 1.4% of Sara Bay Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter worth $92,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 15.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 362.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

BOH has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

In other news, Director John C. Erickson acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.96 per share, with a total value of $51,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,182. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Victor K. Nichols acquired 4,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.66 per share, with a total value of $249,078.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,661.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.86. 10,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.36. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52-week low of $46.70 and a 52-week high of $95.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $177.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 48.20%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

