Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to announce $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.56. Bank of Marin Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $26.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.75 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMRC. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Friday, September 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 44.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 26.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 20.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. 45.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMRC traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $31.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,342. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $47.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.61 and a 200-day moving average of $31.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $415.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.85.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

