Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Raises Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share on Monday, October 19th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.
Shares of OZK stock opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Bank Ozk has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $31.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 2.00.
Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $238.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank Ozk will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.
About Bank Ozk
Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.
