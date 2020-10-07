Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Raises Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share on Monday, October 19th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Shares of OZK stock opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Bank Ozk has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $31.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 2.00.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $238.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank Ozk will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OZK shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bank Ozk from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bank Ozk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank Ozk from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Bank Ozk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

About Bank Ozk

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

