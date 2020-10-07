Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) Shares Up 2.3%

Bausch Health Companies Inc (TSE:BHC) shares shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$21.72 and last traded at C$21.49. 591,872 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 754,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.01.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,461.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion and a PE ratio of -3.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.33.
Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.90 by C($0.25). The firm had revenue of C$2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.45 billion. On average, analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 3.7717901 EPS for the current year.
About Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC)
Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
