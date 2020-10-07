Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) Shares Up 2.3%

Bausch Health Companies Inc (TSE:BHC) shares shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$21.72 and last traded at C$21.49. 591,872 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 754,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.01.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,461.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion and a PE ratio of -3.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.33.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.90 by C($0.25). The firm had revenue of C$2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.45 billion. On average, analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 3.7717901 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer William Douglas Humphries sold 5,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.34, for a total value of C$120,958.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,074,902.09.

About Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.