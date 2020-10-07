Bayer (ETR:BAYN) Stock Price Down 3%

Bayer AG (ETR:BAYN) shares traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €43.87 ($51.61) and last traded at €44.94 ($52.86). 11,571,457 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €46.34 ($54.52).

The company has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €54.72 and a 200-day moving average price of €58.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Bayer Company Profile (ETR:BAYN)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

