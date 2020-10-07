BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lowered its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 79.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,368 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in BCE were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,904,000 after acquiring an additional 185,075 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of BCE by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 26,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 138,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,667,000 after acquiring an additional 11,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of BCE by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 48,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BCE shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barclays started coverage on BCE in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded BCE to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.72. The company had a trading volume of 17,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,826. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.40. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $49.58. The stock has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. BCE had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.247 dividend. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $4.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.83%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

