Beacon Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 846,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,299 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF makes up approximately 6.6% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.51% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $138,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Stearns Financial Services Group bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC traded up $2.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.97. 1,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,793. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $120.70 and a 52-week high of $172.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.40 and its 200-day moving average is $153.41.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

