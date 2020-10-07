Beacon Capital Management Inc. Buys 305,185 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,032,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305,185 shares during the period. Vanguard Industrials ETF accounts for about 7.2% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 4.79% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $149,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,175,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

VIS stock traded up $3.32 on Wednesday, reaching $150.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,655. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $89.88 and a 1 year high of $160.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.93 and its 200 day moving average is $130.04.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

