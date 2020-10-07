Beacon Capital Management Inc. Has $154.40 Million Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,515,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Communication Services ETF accounts for about 7.4% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 5.95% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $154,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 495.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 143.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter valued at about $13,431,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter valued at about $391,000.

Shares of VOX stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,532. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.62. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $66.51 and a 52 week high of $111.50.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

