Beacon Capital Management Inc. Has $616,000 Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics accounts for about 0.0% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 233.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 14,189 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VRSK traded up $3.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $183.13. The stock had a trading volume of 16,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,135. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $116.61 and a one year high of $193.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.16 and its 200-day moving average is $168.08.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The firm had revenue of $678.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

In other news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 98,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.23, for a total transaction of $18,346,075.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.47, for a total transaction of $5,115,431.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,583,709.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,787 shares of company stock valued at $40,920,756 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $156.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.15.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

