Beacon Capital Management Inc. Has $86.46 Million Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,255 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF comprises about 4.1% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned 4.47% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $86,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,867,000. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,196,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 161.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 8,151 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EDV stock traded down $1.53 on Wednesday, hitting $159.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,487. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.82 and a fifty-two week high of $189.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.55.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

