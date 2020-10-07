Beacon Capital Management Inc. Purchases 41,268 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 707,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,268 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Utilities ETF comprises about 4.4% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $91,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 476.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 632.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.54. The company had a trading volume of 17,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,729. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.17. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $96.09 and a one year high of $156.43.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

