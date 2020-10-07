Beacon Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 348,621.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,788,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,788,427 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for 4.4% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.99% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $91,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTIP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.78. 14,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,431. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.94 and a 200 day moving average of $50.09. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.38 and a twelve month high of $51.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st.

