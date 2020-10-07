Beacon Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,529,609 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,546,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,529,609 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 6.1% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $128,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Courier Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.85. The stock had a trading volume of 33,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,203. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.04 and its 200-day moving average is $82.77. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.