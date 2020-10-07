Beacon Capital Management Inc. Sells 44,162 Shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,021,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,162 shares during the period. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 7.25% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF worth $11,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 27,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSP traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.21. The company had a trading volume of 203 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,186. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $13.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.06.

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.