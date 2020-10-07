BEAM Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,474 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

BEAM Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,439,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,215,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,679,000 after purchasing an additional 420,666 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,956,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,974,000 after purchasing an additional 358,289 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,800,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,158,000 after purchasing an additional 352,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,741,000.

SCHD traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.50. 145,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,060,017. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.34. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $38.83 and a one year high of $59.56.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.