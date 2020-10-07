BEAM Asset Management LLC Acquires 945 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,729,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,562,043,000 after acquiring an additional 293,359 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,152,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,492,000 after buying an additional 280,006 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $92,656,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,596,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,010,000 after buying an additional 26,514 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,576,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,802,000 after buying an additional 408,500 shares during the period.

Shares of VMBS stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $54.23. 23,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,044. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.31 and a 200 day moving average of $54.31. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.77 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

