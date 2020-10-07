BEAM Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.52.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $33.50. 1,078,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,347,293. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $73.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.02. The company has a market cap of $141.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

