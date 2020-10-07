BEAM Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,075 Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENB. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 155,763,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,533,297,000 after acquiring an additional 28,059,331 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,230,459 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,045,151,000 after buying an additional 292,697 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 55.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,899,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $869,790,000 after buying an additional 10,695,387 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.4% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 25,420,772 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $770,467,000 after buying an additional 584,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 1.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,413,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $618,766,000 after buying an additional 274,567 shares in the last quarter. 52.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ENB. Citigroup raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

ENB stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.02. The company had a trading volume of 303,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,216,896. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $58.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 5.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

